Two Women Arrested For Stealing Baby In Ogun (Pictured)

Two women arrested for allegedly stealing baby in Ogun[/i]

Two women have been arrested by the police for allegedly stealing a baby boy in Ogun State.

DAILY POST learnt the two women were nabbed by men of the Ogun state Police Command on July 25.

It was gathered that one of the suspects, 53-year-old Chinyere Nwozu, was seen with the crying one week old baby at about 9 am of the said date.

As she could not breastfeed the crying baby as a mother, members of the public became suspicious and they immediately alerted the police at Sango Ota divisional headquarters.

“Upon the information, the DPO of Sango Ota, SP Dahiru Saleh, detailed his detectives to the scene where the woman was promptly arrested,” Ogun police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi said on Saturday.

According to Oyeyemi, the arrested Nwozu had confessed during interrogation that “she is not the biological mother of the child; but that she bought the child somewhere in Agege area of Lagos state through one Ngozi Akaeme at the rate of 500,000 naira.”

Upon her confession, DAILY POST learnt that detectives went after the said Ngozi Akaeme and got her arrested.

Akaeme reportedly told the police that she was an accomplice to Chinyere Nwozu, adding that “she actually negotiated with the biological mother of the baby who agreed to sell the baby.”

Oyeyemi said efforts to make Akaeme accompany the cops to locate where the biological mother of the baby is, proved abortive.

He explained further that the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has directed that the two suspects should be transferred to the State CIID for further investigation and possible prosecution.[/i]



DAILY POST

