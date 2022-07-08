Ugandan Woman Strangles Her 7-Year-Old Daughter To Death (Photos)

Police in Uganda has arrested a woman identified as Tilutya Suzan for allegedly killing her 7-year-old daughter, Namugaya Mercy, NaijaCover Reports.

The lifeless body of the girl was found dumped in a sugar cane plantation at Nkalenge village in Busede Sub County, Jinja District on Thursday, July 7.

According To Local Media, the 35-year-old mother allegedly strangled her daughter to death and dumped her body in the plantation.

Kakira Police has arrested Tilutya for further investigations.

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

