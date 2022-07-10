Ugwuanyi Inspects Burnt INEC Office In Igbo-Eze North LGA, Meets With Resid

Gov. Ugwuanyi inspects burnt INEC office in Igbo-Eze North LGA, interacts with residents on security

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Sunday, visited the recently burnt office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogrute, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of the state.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, who was received by the member representing Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency, Hon. Engr. Simon Atigwe, the Chairman of Igbo-Eze North LGA, Hon. Engr. Ejike Itodo and the Enugu North Senatorial District Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nze Michael Onyeze, among others, went round the building to ascertain the level of damage at the INEC facility.

The governor thereafter moved round the council area where he assessed and interacted with the residents on the need to continue to encourage and support the security agencies to safeguard life and property.

