UK Doctor, Obinna Obeta, Charged For Conniving With Ekweremadu Over ‘Kidney Harvest’

A London based medical doctor has joined Senator Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice, in the dock in the United Kingdom (UK) over alleged plot to harvest the kidney of a homeless Nigerian.

Obinna Obeta, 50, of Hillbeck Close, Southwark, southeast London, appeared at Bexley Magistrates’ Court on 13 July, accused of conniving with the Ekweremadus to arrange for the travel of Ukpo Nwamini David (21) from Nigeria to the UK.

Obeta is also alleged to have conspired with the former Deputy Senate President to arrange or facilitate the travel of David with a view to exploiting him via organ harvesting.

The charges come under the Modern Slavery Act, according to The Mail of London.

Prosecutors claim the Ekweremadus planned to have David’s kidney removed so it could be given to their daughter.

David is said to have refused to consent to the procedure after undergoing tests at the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead, north-west London.

The prosecutors are also accusing the Ekweremadus of treating David as a slave before he escaped and went to Staines police station in Surrey.

The couple were arrested at Heathrow Airport on June 21 after arriving on a flight from Turkey and appeared at the Old Bailey today for a bail hearing.

The couple denied wrongdoing or that there was a criminal conspiracy, and claim no exploitation occurred.

Prosecutor Tim Probert-Wood said previously that the case involved ‘exploitation and the harvesting of an organ.’

David had, on 5 May, 2022, presented himself at Staines Police Station alleging he was transported to the UK for the purpose of his kidney being removed.

He arrived in London on 20th February 2022 and was taken to Royal Free Hospital where tests were conducted.

“For the purpose he was there he did not consent to the taking of his kidney,” the prosecutor said.

“He returned to the house he was staying and his treatment changed dramatically.

“He described being treated effectively as a slave.”

Ike and Beatrice were arrested in the UK on 21 June after flying in to Heathrow from Turkey.

Martin Hicks, QC, defending Ike, has said: ‘We deny that there was any exploitation or any intent to do so.

‘The argument will be factual denial.’All three defendants, who are in custody, are due to appear at the Old Bailey on August 4.



https://thenationonlineng.net/uk-doctor-charged-for-conniving-with-ekweremadu-over-kidney-harvest/

