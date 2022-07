The United Kingdom Education Minister, Michelle Donelan, has resigned from her appointment.

Only promoted to the role two days ago amid a Government Exodus, Donelan quit on Thursday saying Prime Minister Boris Johnson had put her in “An impossible situation”.

“I am deeply saddened that it has come to this, but as someone who values integrity above all else, I have no choice ,”she wrote in a statement on Twitter.

https://punchng.com/uk-education-minister-quits-after-two-days-in-office/

