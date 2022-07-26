UK PM Debate: Presenter, Kate McCann, Collapses Live On Air

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6lEACb6BvDc

The Tory leadership debate on TalkTV is cancelled after presenter Kate McCann faints and collapses live on air.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak had been taking part in a second head-to-head debate, this time for The Sun and TalkTV, when a loud crash was heard in the studio

Truss looked panicked and the broadcast was suspended.

Earlier both campaign teams were urged “to be mindful of tone” and have a debate that’s “respectful and dignified”.

TalkTV reacts:

Kate McCann fainted on air tonight and although she is fine, the medical advice was that we shouldn’t continue with the debate. We apologise to our viewers and listeners.

For viewers of tonight’s The Sun Showdown, there has been a medical issue. It’s not a security issue and the candidates are okay.



SOURCE

One of Truss or Sunak will replace Boris Johnson on September 5 as UK Prime Minister.

