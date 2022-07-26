Ukraine Slams Russia For Visiting Africa

War: Russia under fire for visiting Africa

Ukraine has slammed Russia over its visit to Africa.

Ukraine claimed the Russian foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov’s trip to Africa is “the quintessence of sadism”

“You arrange an artificial hunger and then come to cheer people up,” Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian President’s chief of staff, tweeted on Monday.

Podolyak further lambasted the government of Russia, accusing it of signing the grain deal with one hand and attacking Odessa seaport with the other.

“Whether Moscow wants or not, the grain will get to the world,” Podolyak declares.

According to Podolyak, Russia must stop lying and start keeping the details of the agreement signed in Istanbul, Turkey.



