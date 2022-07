https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AkcoQ0ezCDk

Watch how woman mindlessly sprays fuel at customers at a fuel station at Ikoyi , she was said to be naked while doing this .

The incident happened today but thankfully petrol stafss were able to over power her

source:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CftiiFHAynB/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related