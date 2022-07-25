Unknown Gunmen Attack Ondo Police Station, Kill Inspector

Unknown gunmen, this morning, attacked a police station in Akure, the Ondo state capital, killing a police inspector, Temenu Boluwaji.

Several other police men on duty reportedly sustained injuries during the heavy shoot out between the policemen and the gunmen

Vanguard gathered that the Okuta Ekerinla police station situated in the heart of the town, was invaded by the gunmen at about 1 am.

Their mission remained unknown as at press time.

The victim, was hit by bullet during a shootout and later died on his way to the state hospital.

But the spokesperson for the state police command, Funmi Odunlami confirmed the attack.

Odunlami said in a terse statement that

“On the 25th July, 2022 around 0100 am, hoodlums attacked Okuta Elerinla Division, in Akure.

“Policemen who were at alert and alive to their duty repelled them accordingly and the miscreants were unable to gain entrance into the station.

“During the cross fire, one of our gallant station guards AP.207538 0INSPR. Temwnu Boluwaji was hit by a bullet, he later died on his way to the hospital.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Oyeyemi Oyediran, has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to take over the case and ensure the perpetrators are arrested.

Meanwhile, the police Commissioner has appealed to ” the people of the state to go about their lawful duty without fear, as the days of these criminals are numbered.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2022/07/gunmen-attack-ondo-police-station-kill-police-inspector/amp/

