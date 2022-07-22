Unknown Men Are Threatening Me Because I Made Painting Of Peter Obi – Female Artist

Unknown Men Are Threatening Me Because I Made Painting Of Peter Obi – Artist Cries Out!

A Nigerian artist, Chiamaka Mirabel has cried out after unknown men threatened him because he made a portrait of the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Speaking with IGBERE TV, Chiamaka said she has received more than 4 threat calls, with hidden number, telling her never to promote Peter obi again with my art work, and some threatening to deal with me.

She said, “Because I made a painting of Mr. Peter Obi many people started calling me claiming to be Peter Obi, some claiming to be his pA while some claiming to be his campaign manager.”

“All inviting me to Abuja to come and present the art work that they have huge money for me, I refused because they are all fake. Now I’ve received more than 4 threat calls, with hidden number, Telling me never to promote Peter obi again with my art work, and some threatening to deal with me.”

” My question is

How is my innocent painting becoming a thorn in thier flesh?

What is Nigeria turning Into.

Well I STILL SERVE A lIVING GOD.”

https://igberetvnews.com/1424292/unknown-men-threatening-made-painting-peter-obi-artist-cries/

