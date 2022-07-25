Unknown Now, But Soon I Will Be UNFORGETTABLE: Amusan’s 2016 Tweet Resurfaces

Amusan’s 2016 tweet resurfaces

Unknown now , but I will be UNFORGETTABLE … I will Persist untill I SUCCEED …

How Amusan’s 2016 went:

In 2016, as a freshman for The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP), Amusan became the second athlete for the university to be named C-USA Female Track athlete of the Year since UTEP joined C-USA.

She was the gold medallist in both the 100 mH and the 200 m. She also claimed a silver in the long jump at the C-USA Championships. Amusan first broke the 13 s barrier in the hurdles with a time of 12.83 s at the El Paso UTEP Invitational. This eclipsed Kim Turner’s 100 mH UTEP record which had stood for 33 years.

She was runner-up at the 2016 NCAA Outdoor Championships in the 100 mH. She ran a windy 12.79 s behind Kentucky’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn. Amusan also competed at the 2016 World Junior Championships in Bydgoszcz. Despite running her second fastest time ever, she placed fifth in the final.

She went on to represent Nigeria at the Rio Olympic Games, reaching the semifinals of the 100 mH.

Prior to 2016, the World Record Holder claimed:

– Silver at the African Youth Athletics Championships in the 200m in Warri (2013)

– Gold at the African Junior Athletics Championships in her specialty, 100mH in Addis-Ababa (2015)

– Gold at the All-African Games in the 100mH in Brazzaville, aged 18 years old (2015).

More on Tobi:

https://www.nairaland.com/7176839/african-senior-athletics-championship-how#113774112

https://www.nairaland.com/7245356/amusan-world-champion-nigerian-quartet#115059503

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related