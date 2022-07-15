Unmarried Partner Dependent With Children

My partner and i have been traditionally married for 10 years without proper documentation or marriage license. We have 3 children together but apart from their birth certificates and our bank statement as proof of our relationship, there is nothing else.

He has been offered a full sponsored tier 2 visa to the U.K and we have been asked to submit 6 documents each as proof of residence and all I have to proof my residence with him in the same house is only my driver’s license. I am a stay at home mom. what do we do?

thank you

