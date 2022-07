https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9vbaMHhd6UQ

Unpaid Polytechnic Lecturer Becomes A Bus Conductor In Port Harcourt, Rivers State (Photos, Video)

In PortHarcourt, Rivers state residents have been shocked as an alleged unpaid polytechnic lecturer becomes a bus conductor, IGBERETV reports.

In the video making rounds, the alleged lecturer was seen calling passengers to the bus.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CgKLLNVsh73/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

