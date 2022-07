If you earn 100k monthly, you do not have to wait and save N5 million before you can buy a car/house when an arrangement can be made for credit cards/mortgage in a country that plans to reduce corruption and poverty.

This is part of Tinubu’s economic plan for Nigeria.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T6tl00bCdr0

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related