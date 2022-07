Pls is it wise to leave an insurance job of 40k monthly salary in Lagos mainland to a new job in my field of studies(production) of 60k salary plus accomodation and Health insurance (salary is subject to review after 6mnths probation period)?

In the insurance job, there’s a chance of hitting million naira commission on mega transactions but such big transactions doesn’t come easily.

Pls kindly advise, I am very confused.

God bless you all�

