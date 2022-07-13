US-Based Nigerian Boy Ignores Parents’ Calls For Family Prayer, Plays Video Game

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=21RFPWYIsSI

US-Based Nigerian Boy Ignores His Parents Calls For Family Prayer, Continues Playing Video Game (Video)

A US-based Nigerian boy has turned a deaf ear to his parents repeated calls for family prayers as he continues playing his video game, IGBERETV reports.

A video shared online captured the intense moment as his mum yelled at him to turn of the video game he was playing, but he ignored her instructions. Shortly after his dad also came and gave him similar instructions as his mum but he didn’t seem perturbed their repeated demands.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf6tNyFMAmg/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related