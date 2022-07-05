US-NATO Cannot Win Russia In A Large Scale War – U.S Army Intel Officer, Ritter

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IDMac1Rp9Ic

U.S Army & Marine Intelligence Officer, Scott Ritter;

NATO became an offensive regime-change promoting alliance. Look at NATO engagement in Kosovo, Serbia, Libya, Afghanistan, Iraq. NATO is a problem. We do not have a military today that can fight a large-scale ground war in Europe. If we fight Russia we will lose! Europe cannot beat Russia in a war. Ask the French, Germans, British, they can’t do it.”



Scott Ritter is an external Contributor to Energy Intelligence. He is a former US Marine Corps Intelligence Officer whose service over a 20-plus-year career included tours of duty in the former Soviet Union implementing arms control agreements, serving on the staff of US Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf during the Gulf War and later as a Chief Weapons Inspector with the UN in Iraq from 1991-98.

Ron Paul Liberty Report

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related