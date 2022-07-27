Vacation: A Nairalander’s Recent AirTrip Pictures To The State Of Maryland

Hello,

Vacation tour continues unabatedly to Maryland.

Here are a few pictures of my departure & arrival at the Baltimore/Washington Intl. Airport.

Took off at 11: 55pm Californian Time & expected 2 arrive 6:45am EastAtlantic Time (Baltimore).

JOURNEY was completely free of turbulence except at its concluding partpart when we had few but mild turbulences.

Journey took the entire Night…..

We had a Full Airplane as passengers were majorly heading for vacation too.

Catch a Glimpse of the pictures as they get uploaded in their numbers.

Started with DEPARTURE @ LAX Airport in Los Angeles, California!

This is just for your information & the glory of Nairaland.

Pix 1, 2, 3, 4…… Heading to catch up with my Flight!

