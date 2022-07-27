Vacation: A Nairalander’s Recent AirTrip Pictures To The State Of Maryland

Hello,
Vacation tour continues unabatedly to Maryland.
Here are a few pictures of my departure & arrival at the Baltimore/Washington Intl. Airport.
Took off at 11: 55pm Californian Time & expected 2 arrive 6:45am EastAtlantic Time (Baltimore).
JOURNEY was completely free of turbulence except at its concluding partpart when we had few but mild turbulences.
Journey took the entire Night…..
We had a Full Airplane as passengers were majorly heading for vacation too.
Catch a Glimpse of the pictures as they get uploaded in their numbers.
Started with DEPARTURE @ LAX Airport in Los Angeles, California!
This is just for your information & the glory of Nairaland.
Pix 1, 2, 3, 4…… Heading to catch up with my Flight!