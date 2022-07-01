Vested Interest In APC Delaying Emergence Of Tinubu’s Running Mate

• Regions in final push for VP slot

• North West governors, ministers, leaders meet in Kaduna, to engage presidential candidate

• Tinubu support group insists on Lalong

• Youth groups settle for Yakubu Pam

by George Agba and Isaiah Benjamin

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is yet to name his running mate for the 2023 presidential poll due to unyielding vested interests.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that some North West and North East governors elected on the platform of the APC are not ready to budge on their decision to become running mate to Tinubu, a development that has left the party’s presidential candidate at tether’s end.

Even though he has crossed the hurdle of beating the deadline by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for political party’s to submit names of candidates, Tinubu has said at an event to mark Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila’s 60th birthday last Sunday that he was still searching for his running mate.

It was gathered that while vested interests are fighting plans by Tinubu to unveil his preferred candidate, there are frantic efforts within the APC to reach compromise among all the powerful interests and blocs pave way for the presidential candidate name his choice.

A reliable source within the party hinted this paper that Tinubu had already presented a governor from the North East as his running mate, but his choice was greeted with stiff opposition from some governors and other persons from the North West and North East eying the VP slot.

The source who did not want his name in print because he is not authorised to speak on the matter told our correspodent that Tinubu appears to be in a fix on how to convince the governors and key stakeholders from the two zones to accept his choice of running mate.

“Aiswaju has already presented his choice of running mate to the president and the governors. But it did not go down well with some governors, especially those serving out their second term in office who are also scheming for the VP slot. They are strongly opposed to the choice of the governor from North East as running mate to Tinubu. And whichever decision he (Tinubu) takes is the devil’s alternative because he is also considering how to boost his chances and that of the party in the 2023 polls.

“Don’t forget that the North West and North East have the bloc votes and if he does not carry every vested interests along, he may limit his chances of a landslide victory in the two geopolitical zones,” the source with an insider knowledge of the intrigues surrounding the power play for the VP slot said.

Meanwhile, consultations over an acceptable running mate, it was learnt, has been narrowed to the two zones, even as the hope of picking a northern Christian from among hopefuls like secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong; former SGF, Babachir Lawal, and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, among other, seems to have been dashed.

This is just as APC zonal leaders in the North West geopolitical zone yesterday met in Kaduna to push for the vice presidential slot.

The consultative meeting had APC governors, governorship candidates and ministers from states of the zone in attendance.

At the end of the meeting, it was resolved that leaders from the zone should engage the presidential candidate of the APC, Tinubu, over certain interests, including the clamour to pick a vice presidential candidate from the zone.

In a communique issued at the end of the consultative meeting, the North West leaders recalled that the zone gave the governing party the highest votes in 2015 and 2019 respectively.

Although they did not listed the issue of running mate as part of the interests they were planning to confront Tinubu with, a prominent APC chieftain from the zone who was at the meeting told LEADERSHIP that the jostle for the vice president slot was one of the major primes in the meeting’s agenda.

“If not for the issue of running mate, what do you think we are meeting Tinubu for. What we are saying is that the North West deserve that position and won’t settle for less,” the source told our correspodent in confidence.

Meanwhile, the meeting’s communique signed by national vice chairman (North West) of the APC, Salihu Moh Lukman, noted: “The meeting welcomed the initiative to commence this consultative meeting as vital for strengthening the APC in the North-West and improve leadership engagements and cohesion within the zone.

“Participants received the zonal report from the National Vice Chairman (North-West) and reviewed the state of the party at the national level and within the zone. The zonal meeting welcomed the successful conclusion of primaries at the state and national levels.

“Participants acknowledged the challenges facing some state chapters of the party and resolved to promote efforts at reconciliation as an urgent priority.

“The meeting noted the contribution of the North-West to the emergence and growth of the APC and its electoral viability, with the North-West providing about 39% of the votes the APC recorded in the 2019 and 2015 presidential elections.

“Therefore, the zone resolved to aggregate its interests and vital concerns and engage accordingly with the presidential candidate of the party.”

The North West leaders also asked the zonal chairman to ensure stakeholders of the zone meet regularly.

“Participants requested the National Vice-Chairman (North-West) to ensure that the consultative meeting is sustained as a vital tool for cohesion within the party,” the statement noted.

Tinubu Support Group Insists On Lalong As Running Mate

Meanwhile, a pro-Tinubu group, Northern Nigerian Movement for Asiwaju 2023, has insisted on Plateau State governor and chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong, as running mate to the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu, in the 2023 presidential poll.

The group made its position known in a statement signed by its national coordinator, Dr Mohammed Attahiru.

Giving what it termed cogent reasons why Lalong was the best bet for the VP slot, the group pointed out that one factor that will brighten the chances of Tinubu in the 2023 contest is the choice of his running mate, saying, such decision must be taken carefully by party leaders and stakeholders.

Attahiru said, “Tinubu is deeply rooted in Nigeria’s political firmament and has great followership and acceptance across the country.

“There is every need for leaders and critical stakeholders of the ruling party to be more meticulous, strategic and circumspect in arriving at the choice of running mate for Tinubu.

“Tinubu himself appears to know the implications of the choice of running mate as he goes into the crucial presidential election of 2023, hence, the reason he is taking his time to get it right.”

The group maintained that one person that would be a masterstroke and game changer for Tinubu when it comes to the choice of running mate is the Plateau State governor.

It noted: “Lalong is a quintessential and grassroots politician who will be a worthy and right running mate for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for many reasons.

“Lalong, who is the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum was able to galvanized and rally all his colleagues from the North to insist on power shift to the South.

“He was instrumental in seeing to it that the Aso Rock cabals who were bent on foisting the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan on the party as flag bearer did not succeed , thus, paving the way for the seamless emergence of Tinubu at the convention in Abuja.

“The last minute intervention of the Lalong-led NGF changed the equation in favour of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. It will be a good thing to reciprocate this kind gesture of Governor Lalong by making him the running mate to Tinubu. After all, one good turn, they say deserves another”.

The group further described Lalong someone with a detrabalised posture and religious tolerance.

“Nigerians are very familiar with the bloodshed and crisis that had bedeviled Plateau, particularly Jos. Most of these crises were traceable to ethnic and religious differences among the people on the Plateau.

“However, the emergence of Lalong as governor changed the narrative on the Plateau as the state has largely witnessed relative peace as against the recurrent clashes it had recorded in the ugly past.

“Lalong due to his sensitivity to the religious and ethnic leanings of the people on the Plateau, has been able to engender peaceful coexistence and promote harmonious living among the people. He has been able to scale down the spate of conflicts and tension on the Plateau”, Attahiru said.

The group further said choosing Lalong means that Tinubu will be choosing a running mate who would be highly sensitive to the ethnic, religious and cultural differences of the Nigerian people.

It stated: “Lalong has before now served as a lawmaker in the Plateau State House of Assembly where he rose to become Speaker of the House aside handling other sensitive responsibilities in the House.

“As chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, Lalong as first among equals, has been able to galvanize his 18 other fellow governors from the North and had coordinated the affairs of the Forum without hitches”.

Youth Groups Settle For Yakubu Pam

But APC youth groups and stakeholders in the 19 northern states yesterday said they were settling for executive secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission, Rev Yakubu Pam, as their preferred running mate to Tinubu.

The groups which made this known yesterday at a press conference in Abuja said they came to the conclusion to zone the ticket to the middle-belt and subsequently settled for Pam after an exhaustive consultation for the purpose of equity, justice and fairness.

According to a statement signed by its convener, Alhaji Abubakar Isah, and secretary, Mutazu Kabiru Adamu and the heads of the 19 northern states, the groups said the choice of North Central is strategic and a reward for its critical role in the country during elections.

On the reason for backing Pam, the APC youths and stakeholders said the respected Christian cleric is a bridge builder with an extensive network in Northern Nigeria.

They stated that Pam is viewed as a trusted ally who has not failed to exhibit sincerity of heart and purpose in his assignment geared towards peaceful coexistence and mutual understanding among the various religious and ethnic groupings.

The APC youths said, “We believe such a move it’s not only to reward the north central for its loyalty and cooperation with the rest of the north west but, also the fact that the North Central parades one of the best brains to galvanize the much needed stakeholders’ cooperation in the northern part of the country.

“Consequently the unanimous endorsement of Rev Yakubu Pam is an indication of his level of acceptance in the North West owing to his sterling track record in service and his numerous contributions to peace and tranquility in Northern Nigeria and the country at large.

“Rev Yakubu Pam indeed has garnered administrative experience that spans decades in active service to the country and humanity. This much has been evident in the numerous positions of authority he occupied that includes but not limited to the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the 19 Northern states, to mention but a few.

“The 19 Northern APC Youth Groups and Stakeholders Forum wishes to use this medium to place it on record that the choice of Rev Yakubu Pam as the vice presidential candidate of the APC would indeed bring the needed balance and harmony the party requires to coast to victory at the presidential elections.

“Rev Yakubu Pam is a bridge builder with an extensive network in Northern Nigeria. He is viewed as a trusted ally who hasn’t failed to exhibit sincerity of heart and purpose in his assignment geared towards peaceful coexistence and mutual understanding amongst the various religious and ethnic groupings.

“He also presents a strong credential of loyalty, dedication and patriotism, which in our considered opinion is a functional criteria needed for the Office of the Vice President given the sensitivity of the office.”

Accordingly, the youth groups called on the Progressive Governors Forum to in “good conscience support the nomination of Rev Yakubu Pam as the vice presidential candidate of the APC.

“This is on the heels that he is from the north central, he is young and energetic; he is a man of repute and character, whose acceptability cuts across religion and ethnicity,” they added.

