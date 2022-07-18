Veteran Nollywood Actress, Sola Onayiga Aka Kitchen Practical’ Is Dead

Veteran Actress Sola Onayiga (Kitchen Practical) is dead

The late actress was best known for her role as Ireti, in the iconic TV series, ‘Fuji House of Commotion’, where she ‘tortured’ her family with her overbearing cooking skills.

According to information, she was admitted to the ICU unit at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital two weeks ago.

Announcing on his Facebook page, film critic Shaibu Husseini wrote, “I have just been informed that the accomplished Stage and Screen Actress and Fellow of Theatre Arts Auntie Sola Awojobi Onayiga ‘has’ passed on.

“Auntie Sola, who is best known for living the role of Ireti aka Catering practical in the defunct television sitcom ‘Fuji House of Commotion delightfully’, Reportedly passed on this morning. Journey well, Ma! Journey Well!”

Background

The late Onayiga was the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in 2015 for the Lagos State House of Assembly Ikorodu Constituency 1.

An accomplished actress, she worked with the Federal Capital Development Authority, FCDA, after her secondary education.

“I was employed as an interviewer; that is, I interviewed those who went around the country to sample opinions about the suitability of Abuja as the Federal Capital Territory. This was around 1976 and 1977. I was posted to Dodan Barracks to interview the soldiers,” she said in a 2016 interview.

She attended the National Institute of Internal Auditors for two years before dropping out to study theatre arts at the University of Ife (OAU).

She started as an amateur actress. Her first professional job was participating in The King Must Dance Naked by Fred Agbeyegbe.

She played Queen Odosun, one of the principal roles and was paid what she described as a professional fee. After the role, most people started calling her Queen Osun.

Aside from Fuji House of Commotion, the talented actress acted in Checkmate and several Nollywood movies.



