Video Of Willie Obiano & His Wife, Ebele Enjoying Nightlife In A Foreign Country

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QEBBIgNz2VY

Video Of Willie Obiano And His Wife, Ebele Enjoying Nightlife In A Foreign Country

A video of former Anambra state governor, Willie Obiano and his wife, Ebele enjoying nightlife in a foreign country has gone viral, IGBERETV reports.

Unconfirmed reports claim the video was shot in the Dominican Republic where the former first family of Anambra state is enjoying a vacation. The former governor and his wife could be seen dancing and having a good time at an all-white gathering.

Obiano was arrested in March by the EFCC shortly after handing over to the current governor, Charles Soludo. The ex-governor was arrested for allegedly misappropriating N5billion Sure-P and N37 billion Security Vote funds, which were withdrawn in cash. After seven days in custody, he was released on bail.



https://www.instagram.com/tv/CgRkAGdgXs-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

