Let me start by thanking all of you. I will make slight amends to the statement made by our leader. We have not won, because even the Bible we read says faith without work is dead. So, we will win if we are ready to work.

“It will be total arrogance to just sit at home and think you’ll win. Trust the courts, justice will be done. Don’t be afraid. Go home and work. Our job is to work; that is why I came. I came to thank you and to urge you to work. All of us are unit leaders; no more local government leaders.

“Let’s go home and win our units. We must praise INEC and the national assembly for reducing the level of rigging.

“I’ll be coming home regularly to make sure we win. I will not be an Abuja politician. You will see me here so that we can win.

“Please, the contest for the presidency, we should know that we should vote for our party, no matter how angry you are. Forget the stories you’re hearing; forget about those gossiping about a meeting in France. Let this place be your own France. Vote for your party.”

Source https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/7/2023-presidency-vote-for-apc-no-matter-how-angry-you-are-amaechi-tells-supporters.html

