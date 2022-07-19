Voters Registration: ‘My Experience In Kano’ – Lordsonn (Photos)

I went to INEC office in Nassarawa local government in Kano for registration. I greeted the security man in charge of application form in Islamic way and I told him I want to register for voters card. He looked at me carefully and told me there is no form that I should come another day. I stood there not up to two minutes and another man who is an Hausa man came. The security man greeted him and gave him form to fill. I was surprised.

I complained to some of the people in the INEC premises who are Muslims from yoruba and Igbo lands. They all complained about the discrimination. I went to one of the offices and complained. I was told to wait. I waited for a long time, no response. I went back again to the office and the man disrespectfully told me to come back tomorrow.

This is not right at all.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related