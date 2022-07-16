VP Osinbajo In Hospital For Leg Surgery

VP Osinbajo is in the hospital today for a surgical procedure on account of a recurrent pain in the leg possibly sustained from an injury while playing squash. His doctors would give an update of the treatment later today.

https://twitter.com/akandeoj/status/1548364425945497601?t=XpqXEI5ZC7ug-EyAy17sbg&s=19

