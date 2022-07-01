VP Slot: North-West APC Govs, Ministers To Engage Tinubu For Consideration

Leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the seven states of the North-West geo-political region are set to lobby the party’s presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider picking his running mate from the zone.

The leaders took this decision on Thursday in Kaduna after a crucial meeting which has in attendance all the APC governors, gubernatorial candidates in next year’s general elections, ministers and party leaders from the states of the zone.

A statement by the APC National Vice Chairman (North-West), Dr. Salihu Lukman in Abuja revealed plans by the zone to engage the party’s flag bearer, with a view to clinching the Vice Presidential slot for the zone.

To this end, Lukman said the zone resolved to aggregate its interests and vital concerns and engage accordingly with the presidential candidate of the party.

According to the statement, “The meeting noted the contribution of the North-West to the emergence and growth of the APC and its electoral viability, with the North-West providing about 39% of the votes the APC recorded in the 2019 and 2015 presidential elections.

“Therefore, the zone resolved to aggregate its interests and vital concerns and engage accordingly with the presidential candidate of the party.”

The statement reads: “The meeting welcomed the initiative to commence this consultative meeting as vital for strengthening the APC in the North-West and improve leadership engagements and cohesion within the zone.

Participants received the zonal report from the National Vice Chairman (North-West) and reviewed the state of the party at the national level and within the zone. The zonal meeting welcomed the successful conclusion of primaries at the state and national levels. Participants acknowledged the challenges facing some state chapters of the party and resolved to promote efforts at reconciliation as an urgent priority.

“Participants requested the National Vice-Chairman (North-West) to ensure that the consultative meeting is sustained as a vital tool for cohesion within the party.



https://thenationonlineng.net/vp-slot-north-west-apc-govs-ministers-to-engage-tinubu-for-consideration/

