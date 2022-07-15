WAFCON 2022: I’m Proud Of My Team – Super Falcons Coach, Waldrum

Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum, has hailed his team after they earned a spot at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The title holders started the competition on a losing note, going down to a 2-1 defeat against the Banyana Banyana of South Africa.

The Super Falcons have however bounced back with victories against Botswana, Burundi, and Cameroon without conceding a goal.

They zoomed into the semis after beating the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon on Thursday night.

Waldrum heaped plaudits on his players for their doggedness in the competition so far.

“I’m proud of my team,” the American tactician said after the game.

“The most difficult task for us is to get to this point.

“We had difficulties from the beginning, to overcome pitfalls. But the players defended themselves and found a way to win.

“Honestly, we are very excited to have qualified for the World Cup.”

The Super Falcons will face the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco in the semi-final next week Monday.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/07/15/wafcon-2022-im-proud-of-my-team-super-falcons-coach-waldrum/

