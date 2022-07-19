WAFCON 22: Nnadozie Named Woman Of The Match

WAFCON 2022: Nnadozie named woman of the match in Super Falcons’ defeat to Morocco

Chiamaka Nnadozie won the Woman of the Match award for her superb performance despite the Super Falcons bowing out of the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations on Monday night.

The Super Falcons, who played majority of the game with nine players, put up a spirited display in their 5-4 penalty shootout defeat to the Atlas Lionesses.

Nnadozie, who plays in the French Ligue for Paris FC, made a number of superb saves to keep the Super Falcons in the game.

The goalkeeper was, however, unable to make any save during the penalty shootout despite coming close three times.

Defensive midfielder, Halimat Ayinde was sent off three minutes after the break for a poor tackle on an opponent.

The Super Falcons, however, took the lead a minute after the hour mark courtesy of an own goal from Yasmin Mirabet.

The lead lasted four minutes with Sanna Mssoudy netting the equaliser for the Atlas Lionesses.

The Super Falcons were further depleted when Rasheedat Ajibade was sent off in the 70th minute.

Randy Waldrum’s side held on with Ifeoma Onumonu’s miss proving costly in the shootout.

The Nigerian girls will now battle Zambia for bronze medal.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/07/19/wafcon-2022-nnadozie-named-woman-of-the-match-in-super-falcons-defeat-to-morocco/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related