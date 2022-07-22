WAFCON 3rd Place Match: Nigeria Vs Zambia 0 – 1 – (Full Time)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

WAFCON : 3rd Place match

Nigeria vs Zambia

Date: Fri. 22nd July 2022

Time: 9:00pm

Venue: Casablanca

https://www.google.com/search?q=nigeria+vs+zambia+2022&oq=nigeria+vs+zambia&aqs=chrome.1.69i57j0l3.9465j0j8&client=tablet

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: