https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=23UzTu4PixI

A video showing how excited two Nigerian women who work in an eatery in Amsterdam were, when they recognized singer, Davido, after he came to their workplace to purchase some food, has been shared online.

The women couldn’t hide their joy in meeting the singer as they shouted in excitement.

Watch the heartwarming video below;

https://youtube.com/shorts/23UzTu4PixI?feature=share

