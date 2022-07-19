We Are Working To End ASUU Strike – FG

The Federal Government has said it is working not only to end the current strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) but to eliminate future strikes by the union.

The government stated this at the 81st Plenary Meeting of the Joint Consultative Committee in Education (JCCE) Plenary Meeting held in Yola, Adamawa State.

Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Andrew David Adejo, who spoke to newsmen on the side of the meeting, stressed that moves were being perfected to make it unnecessary for ASUU to ever go back on strike in the future.

“Government is doing everything to make sure that ASUU members come back to work,” Adejo said about the current strike.

He added: “As I speak, I can assure you that government isn’t asleep over our children not being in school. Issues being discussed are such that when perfected, ASUU will not have to ever go on strike again.”

Asked to comment on the College of Education Academic Staff Union (COASU) whose members have also been on strike, Adejo said the COASU members would shortly have reason to return to work.

“COASU are very likely to call off their strike soon because the issues are being addressed and discussions have gone far,” Adejo said.

The five-day 81st JCCE plenary meeting, which started on Monday, is scheduled to last till Friday.

It is being held under the theme: ‘Strengthening of security and safety in Nigerian schools for the achievement of education 2030 agenda.’



https://thenationonlineng.net/were-working-to-end-ASUU-strike-fg/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook#Echobox=1658166707

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related