We Broke Windows To Rescue Man Set Ablaze By Wife — Neighbour (Photos)

Neighbours of Bolu Bamidele, allegedly set on fire by his fiancee over alleged infidelity, said they had to break about four windows before they could reach the house to rescue the victim.

Bamidele was allegedly set on fire in his house at Koka village, in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State, near the state capital, by his fiance, Ifeoluwa, on Sunday, after finding out her fiance cheated on her and had a child outside wedlock.

She was also reported to have left a message on her WhatsApp status, indicating that her action was premeditated.

The message read: “I’ve always been a calm girl and I have never done this in my life, but Teebam (her fiance) has pushed me to the edge.

“At this point, y’all will weep over myself and him before daybreak. I’m promising you all that.”

Narrating how they initially rescued the victim, a neighbour, Gabriel Adejare, said while he was returning from work around 7:30 pm, he met Ifeoluwa walking bare-footed in the community.

His words: “When I moved closer to my house, I noticed smoke emiting from the house where Ife was staying. I observed for a while, then I realised that the house was on fire.

“I rushed to the scene and met Ife’s younger sister, with some elders, in front of the gate. She then informed me that her elder sister and the boyfriend were quarrelling.

“While she went out to call elders to help resolve the issue, the house had already been set on fire.

“Her sister, Ife, had angrily left the house, locking all the doors, while the fiance was still in his bedroom. Instantly I tried to put off the fire, but I could not. I called for more help in the neighbourhood and we mobilised to extinguish the fire.

“We were pouring sands and water on the fire and trying to break in through the window to rescue Bamidele.

“We broke about four windows and burglaries before we could get in. We were able to rescue Bamidele from the fire after about 40 minutes.

“We found him beside a burnt bed and we rushed him to a nearby hospital and he was referred to Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo and later referred to Ibadan for treatment.”

It was, however, gathered that Bamidele later died at the University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan around 4 pm on Tuesday.

His body, according to his neighbours, is likely to be buried at the family house, in Gbonmi community, Osogbo.

Meanwhile, the police in Osun have launched a manhunt for Ifeoluwa Bamidele.

The command spokesperson, in Osun, SP Yemisi Opalola, who made this known in a statement in Osogbo, said a case of attempted murder was reported to the police at about 11.30 p.m. on Sunday.

She said: “At about 11:30 p.m, one Bolu was allegedly set ablaze by his wife. The victim was rushed to Osogbo Central Hospital where he was referred to the University College Hospital, Ibadan (UCH) for better treatment.”

She said the police would ensure that the woman is arrested.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/07/we-broke-windows-to-rescue-man-set-ablaze-by-girlfriend-neighbour/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related