‘We Don’t Know Peter Obi And He Doesn’t Know Us’ – IPOB Replies Gumi

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has reacted to Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi’s statement that IPOB’s agitation had slowed down since Peter Obi became Labour Party’s presidential candidate, noting IPOB does not know Peter Obi and he does not know us.

IPOB reiterated that its activities are basically to actualise a sovereign nation of Biafra away from Nigeria, adding that it has no business with Nigerian politics or Peter Obi.

The separatist group said this in a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, on Wednesday.

Gumi, had posted on Facebook, Tuesday: “The IPOB rhetoric and loud voice of Biafra agitations have muffled out with the emergence of Peter Obi as the Labor Party presidential candidate.

“To them, Igbo have a platform. It’s clear now that the entire IPOB outcry was a political gimmick to get power.”

In its reaction, IPOB said: “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been drawn to the statements from the Islamic cleric and fundamentalist Sheikh Gumi, alleging that IPOB’s agitation has slowed down in the South Eastern Region since Peter Obi picked up the tickets from Labour Party for presidential race in Nigeria.

“This purported statement shows the level of cluelessness and how uninformed he is about IPOB movement and its activities.

“Sheikh Gumi must understand that IPOB is not on the same page with him and his cohorts in the North.

“We understand that some elements in Nigeria, especially Fulani, were thinking that Peter Obi, who is among those running the race to become Nigeria’s President, would affect us or change our decisions to pursue the freedom of our dear nation Biafra.

“We are not capitulating in this fight to liberate Biafra from dungeon that British caged us with Fulani in this contraption packaged as a country Nigeria.

“Let him be informed that IPOB has engaged in world class standard freedom fighting, which has successfully brought us thus far.

“We have covered the rockiest part in this struggle and no doubt that freedom of Biafra is certain.

“IPOB does not engage with any selection process they call ‘Nigeria election’ and we are not interested in their fraudulent ways of selecting the President of Nigeria.

“We have said it before now that IPOB does not know Peter Obi and Peter Obi does not know IPOB.”



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/07/we-dont-know-peter-obi-and-he-doesnt-know-us-ipob-replies-gumi/

