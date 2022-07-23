We Don’t Want To Associate With Gov Matawalle – Zamfara APC Decampees To PDP

We don’t want to associate with Gov Matawalle – APC members explain reason for joining PDP

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has witnessed massive defections of politi[/b]cal power brokers to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

DAILY POST gathered that one of the decampees, [b]Alhaji Rabiu Ilili Bakura, said they were together with former Governor Abdul Aziz Yari but his reconciliation with Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle forced them to leave the party.

Some of the political heavyweights that dumped APC and embraced the opposition PDP are Salihu Maibuhu, Alhaji Rabiu Ilili Bakura, Alhaji Abubakar Baragaja and thousands of their supporters in the state.

According to the decampees, they were not comfortable with the reconciliation between Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle and former Governor Abdul Aziz Yari and would not want to involve themselves in politics with the former.

“We are not comfortable with the kangaroo reconciliation between Governor Matawalle and former Governor Yari and we have chosen to decamp to the opposition PDP in the state” they lamented.

“We are not with Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle hence we dumped the APC together with thousands of our supporters. We will, however, continue with our relationship with the former governor, Abdul Aziz Yari irrespective of political differences.”

In a swift reaction, the state APC Publicity Secretary, Comrade Yusuf Idris Gusau said that APC would still wax stronger in the state, saying that they failed to officially notify the party of their move which was without any reason but self-aggrandisement.

DAILY POST reports that in recent weeks, APC in the State has been in serious confusion considering the loss of political heavyweights frоm the party which some of the party members admitted was a great loss to the party.

According to one of the decampees, Alhaji Rabiu Ilili Bakura, “all of us who decamped to the opposition PDP have since built our own political dynasties and do not rely on anybody as far as Zamfara State politics is concerned.”

This medium also gathered that when the reconciliation process between Governor Matawalle and former Governor Yari began, most members of former Governor Yari’s camp rejected the move.

According to one of them, they even told former Governor Yari that if he insisted on reconciliation with Matawalle, they would defect to another party, pointing out that it would not be a surprise to the former Governor that they dumped APC because he was very much aware.

