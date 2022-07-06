“We Hid In The Bush”, Witness Speaks On Attack On Buhari’s Convoy

A Katsina resident, who witnessed the attack on the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina State, has narrated how he escaped….

By Seun Adeuyi And Tijjani Ibarhim

A Katsina resident, who witnessed the attack on the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina State, has narrated how he escaped.

Daily Trust had reported how an advance team of Buhari were attacked near Dutsinma in Katsina on Tuesday.

According to Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu, Nigeria’s number one citizen was not in the convoy at the time of the attack but security operatives and an advance team heading for Daura, Buhari’s hometown, ahead of Sallah, were attacked.

He said the attack was repelled by “gallant presidential guards”.

A witness, who said he was nearly caught in the middle of the clash, disclosed that he and some persons hid in a nearby bush.

The witness said they were on their way back to Dutsinma from Kankara, when they saw bandits in their number, crossing the road on motorcycles and had to run for safety.

He said some of them ran into the Turare village while others hid in the bushes, until they sighted a long military convoy which eventually cleared the road for them to reach Dutsin-Ma.

Earlier, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Aminu Umar, was shot dead by bandits in Katsina.

The deceased and his team members were ambushed while on a clearance operation in Zakka forest, Safana Local Government Area of the state.

Commenting on the incident, SP Gambo Isah, Police Public Relations Officer in Katsina, said Umar died in a battle the police had with over 300 bandits.

He said one other person died in the incident, but he did not disclose the identity of the other victim.

https://dailytrust.com/we-hid-in-the-bush-witness-speaks-on-buharis-convoy-attack

Lalasticlala

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related