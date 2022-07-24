We Must Destroy This Country – Terrorist Who Fled Kuje Prison Boasts

By Lami Sadiq

One of the terrorists who escaped from Kuje Prison in Abuja during the July 5, 2022, invasion has threatened to wreak havoc on Nigeria.

Daily Trust had reported how the train abductors jubilated after the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) invaded Kuje Prison in Abuja and freed over 800 inmates, including all the terrorists in detention.

Daily Trust reports that since the March 28th abduction that led to the killing of about nine passengers and abduction of 60, at least 20 of the victims have been released in batches while about 40 are still in captivity.

The terrorists had initially demanded the release of their children and some commanders as condition to free some of the passengers.

They had entered talks with the Federal Government, but since the invasion of the prison, the bargaining line changed.

In a disturbing video the train abductors just released, a terrorist who said he escaped from Kuje prison was seen clad in a military outfit and draped in machine gun bullet chain.

He described the victims as “trash” to have been used as exchange for his freedom.

Speaking to the president, he said: “We must destroy this country, if you want to follow the right religion, come and do so but we are not relenting. Know that we must abduct you and bring you to this forest and slaughter you, with El-Rufai. Look at me, you have sent my pictures everywhere for people to arrest me but I am also announcing that anyone who has seen you (Buhari and El-Rufai) should bring you to me, to kill.”

Another terrorist claimed that even with help from the international community, the Nigerian government would not stop them.

“We are slaves of Allah and we are certain that Allah will help us against you. We want you to know that our focus is not just Nigeria but the entire world, this is nothing to us.”

Pointing at the victims in captivity, he stressed: “These are not the only people we hope to bring here, you should know that you, Buhari, and the one they call El-Rufai and your senators and the Vice President himself, your state legislators and even councillors will come before us, so get ready because you cannot fight God.”

Some of the victims who spoke in the video called on the International community to step in as the government of Nigeria could not rescue them.

They specifically called on the United States of America, Britain, France, Saudi Arabi and the United Nations.



