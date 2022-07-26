We Will Forestall Any Ugly Incidences Around The FCT – Police PRO

FCT SECURITY

We are not leaving any stone unturned to fortify the Federal Capital Territory and its environs. The IGP has ordered for additional deployment of assets to Strategic areas of the FCT while the Force Intelligence Bureau has been charged on robust Intelligence gathering and information sharing amongst other agencies.

All residents of the FCT are urged to synergise and be on the same page with the Police and other security agencies in making sure that we forestall any ugly incidences in and around the FCT .

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, FPRO, FHQ ABUJA.

26th July, 2022



https://twitter.com/PoliceNG/status/1552007166978048000?t=8hBvSn5IaI9YLeEP1sVYkw&s=19

