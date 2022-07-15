What APC Did Is Unconstitutional, Supports Peter Obi – Kenneth Okonkwo

Kenneth Okonwko has berated APC for fielding a Muslim/Muslim ticket. He said it is unconstitutional citing a section of the constitution.

Kindly watch his full Interview here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ht8R9a2oj_4

