What Do You Want From God Today?

Ask God to do something special in your life today, that special testimony you need.

Ask and it shall be given, knock and the door will be open, seek and ye shall find. Mathew 7:7.

When we ask that is when God respond because He will only give us what we request from Him as long as we ask in accordance to His will.

I pray your heart desire will be granted today in Jesus name JESUS LOVES YOU!

