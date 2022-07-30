What Happened After I Removed The Lies From My CV

I have shared my experience here of how I got a job when I lied on my CV

I eventually resigned and decided to start afresh.

I got an invitation for interview at a small boutique in Ikoyi with a “clean” CV. The name of the company is A***** S****** A.M. limited. Their colour is green and orange.

The MD who is a governing member of a professional body told me to do something about my “honest” CV, that he does not like the gaps. He said I should go online to find templates. He repeated the same thing when I met with him again two months later. He did not employ me.

A month later, I applied for a job in the UK without any “CV” or satanic interview. All I submitted was a cover letter stating my educational background and skills. I was given some tasks as test and I got hired.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related