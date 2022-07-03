What Happened The Day I Said “Goodbye” To The World And “Welcome” To Jesus

It seemed just like any other day. I was in a joint-fellowship meeting on campus and also part of the choir.

Although I wasn’t yet saved at the time, i didn’t feel out of place there because i had already gotten used to being active in that capacity in church, leading praise and worship and also choir ministration despite yet being a sinner. But the words i heard from the preacher on that day was so compelling, it made me finally make that defining decision to say yes to Christ.

This was after I had come out for several alter calls prior to that without truly repenting. However on this particular occasion i didn’t even go out for the alter call, so no one else in the meeting may have noticed what had just taken place. But on that day heaven bore witness and was rejoicing because a change had truly taken place in me, and a soul which was previously lost and bound for hell, had become saved and won into the Kingdom of heaven.

One remarkable difference I noticed in my life after I made the decision for Jesus was with respect to my strong inclination to steal.

Now I was such a chronic thief. I used to steal for country. It got to the extent that I would break into people’s houses and cars to steal, some of them were even my neighbors and (family) friends who welcomed me into their family homes and treated me kindly but I still stole or tried to steal from them. It was that bad.

I have a feeling that the strong drive to steal then was driven by my materialistic and covetous tendencies. That’s the reason why I am very careful with teachings which encourage such in the church, because I know how far such can push someone into doing the wrong things.

No wonder why Jesus strongly discouraged and sternly warned against such things:

Luke 12:15 (KJV)

And he said unto them, Take heed, and beware of covetousness: for a man’s life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesseth.

Although mine, thankfully, didn’t get to the extent of wanting to injure or kill someone physically in other to get what they had, as it often does, as illustrated by the instance of Judas the disciple of Jesus who betrayed Him because of money to show how far it could push someone.

Mine was still bad though regardless, but what shocked me was that on that day, in that very moment I made that decision, that inclination in me instantly dried up. That is to say, i suddenly stopped stealing and turned to the opposite of what I used to be in that regards from that day onwards.

This became evident just days later when my best friend in school had finished the assignment and given me to copy from him, as we usually did beforehand to help each other in class, but to his greatest surprise, I told him “no, thanks”, that I was going to do it myself.

That was how he came to realize that I was no longer the man he once knew.

It was indeed a brand new me.

God bless.

