‘What I Did To My Ex, Who Wanted Every Night Sex, For Cheating On Me’

In every relationship I find myself, I always try my best to please & satisfy my woman even to my own detriment but it seems no matter what u can never pls a woman. Only few women out there are sincere, loyal & faithful.

My recent & 4th relationship was the most tasking. I fell in love with this girl out of pity & compassion. She was the 1st child of 14 kids. Her mum is late & her dad is based in cameroun with his other 2 wives. I vowed to love & care for her & her sibblings as if they are mine. I sacrificed all i had to make them happy & comfortable.

But the issue is she wanted everynight sex but i couldnt attend to her always. My work was time & energing cosuming so I can’t over stress myself. After 1year & a half she left me & went back to her ex. It took me 5 months to get over it.

Recently I called her to come celebrate my birthday with me. I took her to a fast food we eat & drink alot & she even ordered take aways 4 her sibblings. I took excuse to go & do POS & dat was how i left her to pay #24,000 bill.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related