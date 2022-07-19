‘What I Saw On The Meat (Towel) In The Market’ (Pictures)

Went to the market this morning, was sent by girlfriend’s mother because my house is closer to the market. She sent me to help her buy some food stuff including meat that when I pass through her house she will give me the money as I use to take the path on my way to work.

I wanted to ask the meat seller but I thought I might not get a better info as she’s the one selling.

So i use style to take the picture so i can ask people when i get home in the evening.

TO MY OWN OBSERVATION, I THINK IT’S WORMS BUT IF IT’S SHOULD BE WORMS THEN THE COW WOULD BE SUFFERING FROM A SICKNESS BEFORE BUTCHERING.

What’s your take on this pls?

And should in case of next time can i buy such if I needed to buy intestines.

THANKS

