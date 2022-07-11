What Important Lesson Did Your First Job Teach You?

What was your first job? Most of us don’t forget our debut in the workforce – for good or bad reasons.

Our first job taught us things that may have shaped our career path or what we’re like in our professional lives.

What is an important lesson that your first job taught you? Share your stories and learnings with others

First job: Receptionist

Lesson: always be open to learning. I learned organizational skills,

People management and behavior photography,

Video recording and

Video editing (it was a small media company)

