‘What Is Happening In The Compound Where I Live’

So the previous compound l lived in, l was literally the clown of the house, I try to make every one happy especially the females. l was jovial, friendly and accomodating. I realized that the attitude wasn’t in any way paying me. l was disrespected and it looked as if most of the girls were just using me to pass time and nothing more.

The one that broke the camel’s back was when a girl barely 20yrs in my compound threatened to give me a hot slap if l ever touch her, this is a person we do play and gist a lot o. Since that day l borrowed sense.

Now l am in a new compound. Unfortunately the house has a lot of female occupants, with guys, but based on my past experience l no just send the girls and l am already in a serious relationship so even their friendship doesn’t trick me. l no just want compound wahala…

So now the way those girls look at me and try to get in between my nerves is something else, all guys play and relate with them so why me? The hostility is getting out of hand and l dont want to slap sense into any girl head.

Please how do l handle this issue.

