What Is Happening To Nigerian Currency? (Photo)

Nigerian currency is just going down daily. Hope we are not heading towards Zimbabwean currency. Since Monday it has been jumping up like the singer Craig David’s song, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. Naija nawa.
Deji Adeyanju wrote: The dollar exchange rate this week:
Monday N615;
Tuesday N625;
Wednesday N630;
Thursday N650;
Friday N660.
APC is a curse.
