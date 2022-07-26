We make decisions every now & then, some easy, others tough decisions. Some decisions can be risky too, others can be dangerous or life challenging. At a stage in life we just have to make decisions that are necessary and critical for our survival.
QUESTION OF THE DAY:
WHAT IS THE HARDEST DECISION YOU HAVE EVER MADE?
MY ANSWER: To quit betting, drugs and masturbation all at once.
RESULT: I am now financially bouyant, mentally stable and sexually healthy like never before. Am now on a new total level.