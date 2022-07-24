What Is Your Favorite Bible Verse?

One of my favorite Bible verses comes from Matthew 6:26 KJV which says

Behold the fowls of the air: for they sow not, neither do they reap, nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feedeth them. Are ye not much better than they?

The reason is these words spoken by Jesus himself we are reveal a comforting truth about our heavenly Father’s care for us.This verse communicates the message that God looks after every life and everything here in His creation

We see that even though creatures like birds do not, sow, or reap, or gather food, that they are still provided for by God.Then we are presented with the rhetorical question that asks “Are ye not much better than they” which lets us know that we are worth more to God than these creatures, and assures us that if God looks after and cares for every bird that flies through the air, we can expect and look forward to even more!

So what’s yours?

