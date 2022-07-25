‘What Kind Of Wicked Teacher Is This’? What Would You Do As A Parent? (Pix)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

I saw this on WhatsApp group.
If I were to head such a school, I will not approve such a comment.

Please what’s your take on this kind of remark?

As a teacher/ head teacher, what would you have done differently?

As a parent, how will you react

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: