My secondary school friend pressurized me into smoking and drinking then all of a sudden changed his ways one day, plus he turned into a pastor always preaching about how my actions will lead me to hell…..

He began expecting me to do the same, he forgot I told him at the beginning if I ever indulge anything I usually don’t go back….my soul is lost already…..and no I have no business with holy people.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related