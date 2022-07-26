‘What My Fish Farm & Fishing Occupation Gave Me’ (Pictures)

I bailed some of my ponds and checked my fish traps recently and these are what I discovered.
Ijaw waters is blessed with different species of fish and Bayelsa state is the home of aquatic species.
